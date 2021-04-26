Incident with power line closes portion of Old Whiteville Road

April 26, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Jessica Horne Staff writer
Lumberton police direct traffic about 4:30 p.m. Monday at Old Whiteville Road and N.C. 72 in Lumberton. Law enforcement officials said power lines were down in the roadway, causing a portion of road to be blocked off. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

Lumberton police direct traffic about 4:30 p.m. Monday at Old Whiteville Road and N.C. 72 in Lumberton. Law enforcement officials said power lines were down in the roadway, causing a portion of road to be blocked off.

Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

<p>Lumberton police direct traffic about 4:30 p.m. Monday at Old Whiteville Road and N.C. 72 in Lumberton. Law enforcement officials said power lines were down in the roadway, causing a portion of road to be blocked off. </p> <p>Jessica Horne | The Robesonian</p>

Lumberton police direct traffic about 4:30 p.m. Monday at Old Whiteville Road and N.C. 72 in Lumberton. Law enforcement officials said power lines were down in the roadway, causing a portion of road to be blocked off.

Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

Related Articles

    LUMBERTON — Some Lumberton residents lost power Monday afternoon because a tractor-trailer made contact with power lines that crossed above Old Whiteville Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

    A power line was pulled down by the truck, Highway Patrol Sgt. M.V. Strickland said.

    “The tractor-trailer wasn’t too high; the line was too low,” he said.

    As of 5:20 p.m., no injuries had been reported to Strickland in the case. The tractor-trailer appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the incident.

    Lumberton police directed traffic at Old Whiteville Road and N.C. 72 Monday afternoon because a portion of the road had been blocked off. Police still were on the scene and directing traffic as of 6 p.m.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

    Related Articles