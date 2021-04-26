County school board, Lumberton City Council meet this week

LUMBERTON — One more postponed date did not stop thousands from attending the Lumberton Food Truck Festival and Arts on Elm, both of which took place Sunday in downtown Lumberton.

Both festivals were labeled a success by their coordinators, despite the initial Saturday date being moved because of the threat of inclement weather. Lumberton Downtown Coordinator Connie Russ-Wallwork estimated the combined attendance to be about 4,000, with foot traffic steadily flowing in and out of the event.

“I’m glad we moved it from Saturday to Sunday. It turned about to be a good move,” Russ-Wallwork said. “We were very pleased with the outcome. It worked very well, combining the efforts of the Arts on Elm and the Lumberton Food Truck Festival.”

It was all of the events’ offerings that led to the successful day, said Sandi Carter, Arts on Elm coordinator.

“When you put arts, food and music together you’re going to have a successful event,” she said.

The coordinator of the Lumberton Food Truck Festival said he was “speechless” over Sunday’s turnout.

“Everything I do, Lumberton really shows out. This event was no different,” Justin Herring said. “There was thousands of people here. I’m just super thankful everything I do is blown away.”

The Food Truck Festival pulled about a dozen food trucks to the Lumberton downtown plaza, as well as vendors and a line of entertainers performing at the top of every hour, including headliner Alexis Raeana, who was a finalist on “American Idol.”

“The ability to have good music, that just elevates it, and they had great music all day long,” Carter said.

Sunday marked the fourth time the food truck event was postponed, with the first three caused by Gov. Roy Cooper’s restrictions on the number of people who could gather outside, which were imposed because of the pandemic.

“I was definitely nervous,” Herring said. “Four times this festival has been postponed. I was like people are going to be like this festival is not really happening, but it did happen, and people did not think that, and it is obviously still relevant in people’s minds.”

Herring said his ultimate goal with the event was to not only wake up Lumberton from its COVID-19-induced coma but to boost up food truck businesses that have suffered in the past year.

“I’m in business. I know what COVID has done to me, so I know what COVID has done to food trucks,” Herring said. “Doing the festival was a way to open up this platform for people to make money but also for the public to have something to do. It’s really all I wanted. I wanted every single truck to have a ‘sold out’ sign.”

That’s what happened with “How ‘Bout Burger,” the first food truck of the day to completely sell out of products, with an hour to spare until the event’s closing. The owner of the Durham-based food truck was apprehensive about making the two-hour trip to Lumberton, but he still brought enough food to feed 250 people.

“That’s the most we can fit in this little truck,” Erik Bautista said. “We bring everything, everything we had today.”

There are many factors that contribute to how well a food truck sells at an event, but all were in his favor on Sunday, Bautista said.

“It’s really hard to tell how the event is going to be — depends on the weather, depends on the people, depends on the place,” he said.

The food trucker said it was refreshing to be able to get out and enjoy crowds again.

“I’m so happy,” he said. “This feels like it goes back to normal. We love it. We don’t have events like that for more than a year, so we need that.”

Feet away along Water and Third streets, Arts on Elm also defied the odds and brought in many customers who bought handmade crafts from the 21 participating vendors.

With the boost from the Lumberton Food Truck Festival, the arts festival had its most attended event to date, Sandi Carter said.

“That was definitely an event we’ve never had in Lumberton at that size,” Carter said. “It was so great to see so many people outside, and I think maybe that’s why we had so many people. They were just excited to be around their friends and join the artists, the food, the music.”

The purpose of Arts on Elm, held by the Robeson County Arts Council and named after the street it is typically held on, is to create a space for local artist to display and show off their works to the public while encouraging residents to shop local.

“I stopped by to talk to each one (art vendor) and they said they did great,” Carter said. “They just had a great day.”

Carter said she, the Arts Council Board, Herring and city representatives will sit down soon and provide their own feedback on the event.

In the meantime, Herring said he is “absolutely” ready to start planning the second festival.

“Lumberton Food Truck Festival number two is coming and I don’t stay still,” Herring said. “There’s no telling what’s coming next. There will be more festivals. There will be more everything. There’s just going to be more things for people to do in Lumberton as long as I am alive.”