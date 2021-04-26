County school board, Lumberton City Council meet this week

April 26, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education and Lumberton City Council are to meet this week.

The PSRC Board of Education recessed its April 20 meeting until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be closed to the public, but can be watched live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z7VToxDDCvM.

Among items to be discussed are the summer learning plan, audit contract, personnel and more.

City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Members of the public can view the meeting live at City of Lumberton 911 Emergency Services Facebook page.

Among items to be discussed Wednesday are an engineering agreement with Thomas and Hutton for the U.S. 74 and Interstate 95 Industrial Park, Public Works’ 10-year capital improvement plan, and an agreement with the Wooten Company to provide the Well Relocation Project Engineering Report.