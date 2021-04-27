Domestic altercation results in Red Springs man being shot to death

April 26, 2021 Robesonian Breaking News, News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Red Springs man was shot to death early today as the result of a domestic altercation, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 1:02 a.m. to 139 Lewis McNeill Road in Red Springs in reference to an individual shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Neil Ray Locklear, 32, was taken to McLeod Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, for treatment and died of his injuries upon arriving at the medical center.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the RCSO. The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910)-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.