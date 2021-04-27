Robeson County residents can deposit trash at the landfill for free Saturday

April 27, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents can dump their trash at the landfill for free on Saturday.

The hours for the county’s annual Landfill Free Day are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The free day is for Robeson County residents only.

There are restrictions.

Each household can dump only eight tires. No chemicals or hazardous materials will be accepted.

Businesses and contractors can use the landfill during the free hours on Saturday, but they will be charged a tipping fee.

The Robeson County landfill is located at 246 Landfill Road in St Pauls.

Call 910-865-3348 for more information.