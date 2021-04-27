Woman faces charges in wreck that left her son dead

April 27, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0

Boy’s mother faces charges

Staff report

Related Articles

    LUMBERTON — A 28-year-old Lumberton woman has been charged in a Tuesday morning wreck on Interstate 95 that left her 11-year-old son dead.

    The crash happened near mile marker 28, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers were dispatched to the scene about 1:21 a.m. Tuesday.

    The juvenile died after the 1999 Honda Accord passenger car being driven by Quinnelli Shanice McKoy, of 210 Graham Circle, in the left lane of I-95 North ran off the road to the left, traveled through the cable barrier and struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was traveling south, said Sgt. M.V. Strickland, of the Highway Patrol.

    The tractor-trailer was operated by 48-year-old Lamount Hayes, of 915 16th St. in Newport News, Virginia.

    After impact, the car came to rest on the shoulder of the southbound lane in several pieces, Strickland said. The tractor-trailer ran off the road to the right, struck a fence and overturned onto its left side.

    The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, and both drivers were taken to UNC Health Southeastern for treatment of injuries. McKoy remained in the hospital Tuesday afternoon. No update was given on Hayes’ condition, but his injuries were not thought to be serious at the time of the crash.

    McKoy was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license suspended, Strickland said. More charges are pending.

    “Alcohol impairment was suspected,” he said.

    A blood test was conducted to determine impairment, but results were not available Tuesday afternoon.

    Related Articles