Woman faces charges in wreck that left her son dead

RALEIGH — As machines used in the state’s agricultural industry becomes more present on roadways this time of year, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol reminds motorists of practices they can employ to keep everyone safe.

It is legal in North Carolina for farm equipment to travel on public roads, except for controlled access roadways such as interstates. Farm equipment in general would be more active on roadways during the early morning and late evening periods and in areas that could be marked with North Carolina Department of Transportation warning signs indicating their potential presence, according to the Highway Patrol.

Although this time of year and the fall are peak times for farm equipment to be used along the state’s roadways, the public should be alert to their presence year-round.

Motorists traveling throughout Robeson County should be even more alert because a large portion of the county relies on the agriculture industry, said Mac Malloy, a Field Crop agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center.

Corn planting is wrapping up for the year, but in the next few weeks farmers will most likely be out planting tobacco, cotton, peanuts, soy beans and sweet potatoes, Malloy said.

“Lots of farm activity are occurring this time of year for planting — be it from large fertilizer spreaders to tractors and planters and tillage equipment running up and down the roads trying to get from farm to farm,” Malloy said. “Not only that, farmers are going to their dealers to pick up seeds and chemicals.”

There are no specific areas in the county untraveled by farm equipment this time of year.

“Truthfully, its all over the county,” Malloy said. “We see farm equipment riding by our office right here in city limits.”

The Extension agent stressed that drivers, especially those who are young and more likely to get distracted, to exercise “patience” while sharing the roads with these large vehicles.

“What folks don’t understand is with this big equipment, especially if they’re trying to pass, they’re trying to maneuver around street signs or mail boxes,” Malloy said. “They may not have a wide enough shoulder so just have some patience with them. Try not to speed around them. Even when you try to pass them, pass them at a limited speed.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper expressed his support of the traffic safety initiative.

“Our farmers are out working hard right now as they are one of North Carolina’s most important economic engines,” Coopers said. “Please be careful when you see farm trucks and equipment out on the road so they can do their jobs while everyone stays safe.”

Types of typical farm machinery collisions include rear-end collisions because of the farm vehicles’ slower traveling speed and passing collisions as a farm vehicle makes a left turn while a driver attempts a passing maneuver.

Tips for staying safe around farm machinery include:

— Be aware of signage indicating farm machinery use the roadway in that area;

— Wait for a safe place to pass slow-moving farm machinery, be aware they typically enter and exit roadway in the same general area;

— Be aware of the farm machinery potential for extended length and width;

— Maintain a safe following distance as debris such as agricultural products could fall from the vehicle.