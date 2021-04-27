Getting Games ready

April 27, 2021
RALEIGH — Hunters across North Carolina reported harvesting 169,973 deer during the 2020-21 hunting season — a 9.1% increase compared to the average harvest the past three seasons, according to the state Wildlife Resources Commission.
The Commission was not able to supply Robeson County-specific data from its annual deer harvest summary before deadline. But a Wildlife Law Enforcement officer based in Robeson County did observe an increased level of hunting.
“There was definitely quite a bit of people out there hunting this past season,” Miles Sampson said.
Wildlife Law Enforcement officers are tasked with checking licenses and enforcing laws related to hunting, fishing, trapping and boating. And while hunters are required by law to register the deer they harvest they don’t have to register their harvests with a Wildlife Law Enforcement officer. Registrations can be made by telephone or online.
“We go out and patrol,” Sampson said.
And during his patrols, he noticed that despite the increased activity the 2020-21 season was a safe one, according to the officer. No injuries were reported to him, and he doesn’t remember hearing of such incidents.
“I don’t remember, unless there was something that wasn’t reported, any reports of hunters getting injured or accidentally getting shot,” Sampson said.
However there was a noticeable increase in one hunting activity.
“This past hunting season we had a big increase in spotlighting at night,” Sampson said.
Spotlighting is when hunters shine a bright light at a deer in order to locate the deer and/or to get the animal to stand still.
“Spotlighting is definitely illegal,” Sampson said.
With the big increase in spotlighting compared to previous seasons came a big increase in the number of people caught doing it, according to the officer.
According to the Commission, of the deer harvested during the 2020-21 season, 50.8% were antlered bucks, 4.7% were button bucks and 44.5% were does. Most deer were harvested with a gun, 76.9%; followed by blackpowder, 9.7%; bow, 7.7%; and crossbow, 5.7%.
Deer harvests increased in all zones. In the Western Zone, deer harvests increased by 23.7%; 8.4% in the Northwestern Zone; 12.3% in the Central Zone; 3.7% in the Northeastern Zone; and 6.5% in the Southeastern Zone.
The 2020-21 deer hunting season was the third season after the implementation of significant rule changes intended to improve herd condition across the state, according the the Commission. These changes included a statewide antlered bag limit of two and an antlerless bag limit of four.
Earlier this year, Wildlife Commission biologist Jon Shaw conducted a webinar called Managing NC’s Deer Herd: A Look at Databases & Key Metrics. In the webinar Shaw explained in detail how the Commission uses the reported harvest and other data to monitor the herd.
“Reported harvest data provide valuable trend information that biologists use, in combination with other recurring agency surveys and biological data, to monitor the herd. These data indicate we continue to move closer towards meeting density, sex ratio, and age structure objectives across most of the state,” Shaw said.
The 2020-21 reported harvest is likely influenced by both increased deer numbers and hunter effort.
“The pandemic resulted in more time at home and opportunity to engage in outdoor activities for lots of people. The increase in new hunters and overall hunter participation is an encouraging trend that we hope will continue in the future” Shaw said.
Other reported findings include:
— Deer harvested on game lands comprised 3.3% of the total harvest;
— Dog hunting comprised 19.3% of the harvest in counties where hunting deer with dogs is lawful;
— 85 municipalities and communities participated in the Urban Archery Season or Community Deer Management Assistance Program, and harvested mostly, 82.4%, antlerless deer.