Getting Games ready

April 27, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Rhonda Maynor takes some shuffleboard practice shots Tuesday outside the Pine Street Senior Center in Lumberton. The 67-year-old was preparing for the shuffleboard competition that is to take place Wednesday at Northeast Park as part of the Lumber River Senior Games. Maynor already has placed second in her age division in horseshoes. She will also compete in basketball shooting, softball throwing, cycling, football throwing, bowling and walking, which will all take place at various locations through May 28.

