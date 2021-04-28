Crime report

April 28, 2021

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Robert McRae, Pine Street, Shannon; Alisha Harris, Norment Road, Lumberton; and Eden Villarreal, Pine Log Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Harold McRae, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Alford Efird, Mt. Baldy Road, Parkton; and Carleton Jacobs, Old Baker Road, Maxton.