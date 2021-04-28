The opening bite

Doris Locklear enjoys a bite of her sub sandwich on opening day Wednesday of Jersey Mike’s Subs on North Elm Street in Lumberton, as her husband, John Locklear, looks on. The couple decided to try the sub shop for the first time on Wednesday, as other customers stood in line for their taste of the restaurant’s famous subs.

<p>The Lumberton-based Jersey Mike’s Subs owners Daniel, left, and his wife, Jamie Terracciano, stand Wednesday afternoon at the restaurant on opening day. The restaurant, which employs about 28 people, experienced high volumes of customers particularly from noon to 1 p.m. Some customers also received Wednesday coupons that guaranteed a free regular sub to anyone who donated $2 to Lumber River United Way. The Terraccianos also own the Jersey Mike’s Subs in Pinehurst and have plans to build one soon in Hope Mills. </p>

