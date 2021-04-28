LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College EMS and Lumberton Rescue and EMS have teamed up to offer RCC Paramedic students who live outside Robeson County a unique opportunity to follow their career path with minimal expense.

Students who live out of town can now sleep at the Lumberton Emergency Rescue Station instead of traveling back home after a long day of clinicals and classes.

The college and Lumberton Rescue have a long-standing partnership.

“They are one of our clinical partners, and we conduct their continuing education classes each month,” said Kenny Locklear, EMS Continuing Education coordinator at RCC.

The idea of reaching out to Lumberton Rescue came to Locklear when he noticed the toll the long days were taking on his out-of-town students.

“We have had students enrolled in our program who lived more than 3.5 hours away. That makes for a very long day for students,” Locklear said.

Students now can spend the night at Lumberton Rescue after a day of class or clinical shift. This not only makes it safer for the students, eliminating a long drive home, it also allows the student the chance to double up and complete another clinical shift or attend class the next day.

“This is a huge benefit for the student. They do not have to invest in a motel room, therefore, trimming the cost of the class,” Locklear said.

Lumberton Rescue and EMS has opened up the Rescue Station on South Roberts Avenue to the students. The location, which was the former Lumberton City Fire Station #2, has a full kitchen, TV room, bathrooms with showers, and bunk rooms.

“Students can stay and use all the amenities, including the kitchen,” said Lee Hester, commander of Lumberton Rescue/EMS.

Robeson County EMS keeps an ambulance and crew at this location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Lumberton Rescue keeps a second ambulance and crew there from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.

“The relationship we have with RCC Emergency Medical Program allows Lumberton Rescue and EMS to show EMS students the different sides of emergency medical science, a paid side, a volunteer side, and also the Rescue side of EMS,” Hester said. “We believe this makes a more knowledgeable EMT.”

Hester said not only does this help the student financially, but it also helps RCC with the recruitment of students from other parts of North Carolina. It’s a win-win for both agencies, he said.

The Paramedic Continuing Education Course at RCC is designed to further the knowledge of the emergency medical technician. A student enrolled in the program will learn various skills and procedures in cardiology, respiratory, trauma, and endocrinology systems, to name a few. Students that complete the course will be allowed to sit for the state or National Registry test.

There are several career paths that a paramedic can take. Some of these are working as a 911 paramedic, or working in an emergency department, on a helicopter or urgent care centers, to name a few. The 660 hours of didactics and 500 hours of clinicals take a student about 10 months to complete. Students attend two consecutive days each week, and they can make their own clinical schedule based on their availability.

For Kevin Glymph, a student in the program, the new accommodations have been a welcome relief.

“When I found a paramedic program with the reputation and results of the one at RCC, my only concern was the logistical challenge of attending class while living in Greenville, NC,” said Glymph.

Now, in addition to reclaiming his five hours previously lost to round-trip travel, Glymph says he can add that time to study and prepare for classes and clinicals.

“The real hidden benefit of these new accommodations has been getting to know many of the first responders from Lumberton and Robeson County EMS. The paramedics that I have met at the East Station have been welcoming and supportive in their advice and camaraderie during my stays,” Glymph said. “I could not have imagined an ideal circumstance when I first contemplated enrolling in class at Robeson Community College.”

For more information on the Paramedic Continuing Education Program, go to www.robeson.edu/emserv/ or contact Kenny Locklear at kelocklear@robeson.edu.

Maureen Metzger is the Public Information associate at Robeson Community College. She can be reached by calling 910-740-3615 or via email at mmetzger@robeson.esu.