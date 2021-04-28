LHS senior Anna Mercer receives prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship

Staff report
<p>Anna Mercer</p>

    LUMBERTON ­ — An 18-year-old Lumberton Senior High School student has received a four-year scholarship to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill beginning in the fall.

    Anna Louise Mercer has received the Morehead-Cain Scholarship, which has an in-state annual value of about $29,124.

    “The Morehead-Cain Scholarship is a four-year, undergraduate merit scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a lifelong challenge to make a positive difference in the world. In addition to tuition, books, and room and board, the Morehead-Cain funds four summers of travel and experiential learning. It also offers scholars Discovery Fund grants for additional educational experiences,” according to a press release from The Morehead-Cain Foundation.

    Mercer, the daughter of Lumberton residents Sandra and Miles Mercer, will graduate from Lumberton High this spring and plans to study psychology and neurology at UNC Chapel Hill.

    “For me the scholarship is something that my family and I are very thankful for,” Mercer said.

    She called the scholarship “a large support system” that will assist her throughout her college tenure.

    “With my studies, I aspire to further my education by attending a medical school after receiving my degree and being a psychiatrist,” Mercer said.

    Mercer’s parents shared words of gratitude for their daughter’s accomplishments and for obtaining the scholarship.

    “As parents, we are extremely proud of what Anna has accomplished while at Lumberton Senior High. The school recognized her abilities, nominating her for the Morehead-Cain Scholarship, and for that we are most grateful,” Sandra and Miles Mercer said in a joint statement.

    The LHS senior is very involved in extracurricular activities and holds multiple leadership positions in Future Farmers of America, including president of the Lumberton FFA Chapter, vice president of the South Central region and national delegate for the North Carolina FFA Association. She is also a captain of the softball team and a member of the volleyball team.

    Mercer also is an active member of the Juniorettes Women’s Club, a community service group.

    “It is such an honor, and we look forward to the opportunities that this scholarship with provide for Anna,” Sandra and Miles Mercer said in their statement. “We would also like to thank Miss (Jada) Jackson (an FFA adviser) and the others who helped Anna prepare for this opportunity.”

    Morehead-Cain will welcome to Carolina 76 new Morehead-Cain scholars from throughout North Carolina, the United States, and the world, according to The Morehead-Cain Foundation. The class of 2025 includes 36 scholars from North Carolina, 30 from 20 different states, five from the United Kingdom; four from Canada; and one from Nepal.