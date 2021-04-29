Church of the week

April 29, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

Beulah Baptist Church

— Pastor: Rev. Thomas Oxendine

— Address: 1942 Sampson Road, Rowland, NC 28383

— Phone: 910-738-1900

— Service Schedule: Prayer Room, 9:30 a.m.; Devotion, 9:45 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Worship Service, 11 a.m.;, Wednesday Night Bible Study/Youth Group, 7 p.m.

— Denomination: Southern Baptist

— Congregation: 55

— Established: 1942

— Favorite Scripture: Matthew 22:35-39

“Enjoying God and enjoying one another.”