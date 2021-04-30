Fairmont High receives 2020-2021 National Beta School of Merit award

April 30, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — Fairmont High School is the recipient of a 2020-2021 National Beta School of Merit award.

The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus.

The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To receive the award a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year, only 29% of Beta Clubs across the country received this award.

“Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders,” Bobby Hart, National Beta CEO, wrote in a congratulatory letter to the school.

The principalof Fairmont High School is Kent Prater, and the sponsors are Miranda Gilchrist McNair and Shalon Smith.