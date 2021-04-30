COVID-19 claims the lives of five Robeson County residents

LUMBERTON — New cases of the novel coronavirus dropped in Robeson County over the past week, but it was also a deadly week.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 148 new cases between April 24 and Friday, down from the 159 new cases reported from April 17-23.

There have been 16,491 total cases in Robeson County during the pandemic.

After no deaths for the period April 17-23, there were five virus-related deaths between April 24 and Saturday.

This brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 233. All of the deaths between April 24 and Wednesday were individuals age 60 or older, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said.

Robeson County has remained under the 5% goal for testing positivity rate since the last week of February.

The county remains categorized as light yellow, for moderate impact, in the state’s County Alert System. All five bordering counties are categorized as orange, for substantial impact.

Smith reemphasized the importance of vaccines this week, saying they are the gateway to relaxed restrictions.

“As various entities make tentative plans for summer activities, much of what will be allowable will be based on social distancing, gathering and masking requirements,” Smith said. “The best way to have these plans come to fruition is for a much more substantial portion of our population becoming vaccinated against COVID. In order to have the vaccination be fully effective, now is a great time to get vaccinated.”

Vaccinations are readily available because clinics and pharmacies throughout the county have a sufficient supply, Smith said.

There have been 26,009 first doses of the vaccine administered in Robeson County, and 22,175 second doses, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics as of Friday.

Gov. Roy Cooper said this week that outdoor mask-wearing can be discontinued as of Friday, and reiterated that indoor mask wearing, and restricted mass gatherings, can be dropped if the state continues to push towards a mark of 2/3 of the population being vaccinated.

“While reduction of mandates is a lofty goal for the public, the fact that one is far more protected in these type situations because one is vaccinated should be the real goal,” Smith said. “As a reminder, the state has had almost one-half of the people 18 and over vaccinated, while Robeson County has had one-quarter of the same age vaccinated.”

Of the 65-and-older population, 77% have been vaccinated statewide and 57% in Robeson County, Smith said. Only 13% of the American Indian population in Robeson County has been vaccinated, with 21% for African Americans and 23% for the white population.

UNC Health Southeastern reports 13 virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center, up from 10 on April 23. There are no additional potential positives under investigation. Four employees are under quarantine because of possible exposure to the virus, down from six on April 23.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported 12 active cases among the student body as of late Friday, up from eight on April 23. There is one active case among faculty and staff, the same number as April 23, and none among subcontractors, down from one on April 23.

There have been 60 total student cases during the spring semester, with 25 among faculty and staff, and eight among subcontractors. Of these, 10 student cases have been reported in the past week.

The NCDHHS reported 12,820 new cases between April 24 and Friday, down from 13,239 between April 17 and April 23. There have been 969,752 total cases in the state during the pandemic.

There were 128 new virus-related deaths reported in the state between April 24 and Friday, down from 136 for the peeriod April 17-23, bringing North Carolina’s pandemic toll to 12,651.

There are 1,101 virus-related hospitalizations in the state as of Friday, down from 1,145 on April 23.

Statewide, 3,076,728 first doses of the vaccine have been administered and 2,550,497 second doses.