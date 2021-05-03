Robeson County Health Department changes hours for COVID-19 vaccination clinic

May 3, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Health Department’s COVID Vaccination Clinic schedule changed effective Monday.

Vaccinations will be available each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vaccinations will be available each Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged. Call 910-671-3220 to make an appointment.

Walk-ins will be accepted during morning hours.