Operation Fan Heat Relief distributing fans to eligible recipients now through Oct. 31

May 3, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — Fans are being distributed to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief now through Oct. 31.

The distribution is being made possible through a partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Aging and Adult Services and the N.C. Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers.

People age 60 and older, and adults with disabilities, are eligible for assistance and can contact aging agencies across the state through Oct. 31, according to NCDHHS.

“Since 1986, the relief program has purchased fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses through the hotter months of the year,” an NCDHHS release reads in part.

Operation Fan Heat Relief is intended to help vulnerable adults at risk for heat-related illnesses stay safe during the summer.

The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Dominion Resources and Valassis, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to buy fans for eligible individuals. Provider agencies can also purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.

Last year, the division received $85,000 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 4,804 fans and 29 air conditioners.

Given the spread of COVID-19, people should check on neighbors and friends ages 60 and older by phone or internet during high temperatures when possible. Visiting a cool space in the house of a neighbor or friend is recommended if one doesn’t have adequate cooling, but adhering to the 3Ws — wear, wait, wash — is recommended.

For more details, individuals may contact their Area Agency on Aging or the Division of Aging and Adult Services’ Housing Program Consultant at 919-855-3419.

More information about Operation Fan Heat Relief, including tips on preparing for extreme heat and a list of local agencies distributing fans, is available at www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.