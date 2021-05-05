Robeson County educator named NC State Kenan Fellow

May 4, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — A Robeson County educator has been named a 2021–22 Kenan Fellow.

Susan Miller-Hendrix, the Public Schools of Robeson County’s K-12 Science supervisor, is one of 26 educators from across North Carolina selected for the fellowship that was made possible through a partnership between the Burroughs Wellcome Fund and the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership at N.C. State University.

The PSRC did not respond to a request for comment and information before deadline.

As a Fellow, Miller-Hendrix will intern this summer with Heddy Clark, the director of the STEM Learning Cooperative in the Watson College of Education at UNC-Wilmington and executive director of STEM SENC.

She will work with Clark to create resources for the STEM SENC Diversity and Equity Asset Mapping Project, which seeks to gather information on organizations, industry partners, and resources that can be utilized to improve pathways and access to educators with a focus on creating a more diverse representation in the STEM SENC service area.

As part of the award, Kenan Fellows receive a $5,000 stipend and participate in 80 hours of professional development that focuses on project-based instruction, digital learning, elevating teacher voice and the teaching profession, strengthening ties between the school and the local community, peer coaching and mentoring, and growing professional learning networks that extend beyond the school and local district.

Established in 2000 as an initiative of the Kenan Institute for Engineering, Technology & Science at N.C. State University, the Kenan Fellows Program addresses the critical need for high-quality professional development for educators, and is the largest (science, technology, engineering and math) STEM-focused teacher fellowship in North Carolina. Today, a network of more than 500 Kenan Fellows are working to improve STEM education state and nationwide.

Visit kenanfellows.org for more information.