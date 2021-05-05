Purnell Swett senior Peyton Brayboy receives The Gates Scholarship

PEMBROKE — A Purnell Swett High School senior has received The Gates Scholarship to help her along her journey to become a neurosurgeon.
Peyton Brayboy, daughter of Clonnie and Olivia Brayboy of Rowland, has received The Gates Scholarship, which is a “highly selective, last-dollar scholarship for outstanding, minority high school seniors” that covers the cost of attending a four-year university, according to The Gates Scholarship website.
The scholarship will fund attendance not already covered by financial aid, according to the website. Included in the cost of attendance are tuition, textbooks, room and board, fees, and other costs such as transportation.
Brayboy ranks in the top 2% of students in her class, said Keely Kriho, PSHS college adviser.
“The fact that she has kept up her academic achievement, applied to multiple colleges, and applied for the Gates scholarship during a global pandemic is truly commendable,” Kriho said.
The 17-year-old is the president of the PSHS Beta Club and is a member of the National Honor Society.
The graduating senior plans to major in neuroscience and study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and said the scholarship will aid her tremendously as she embarks on her college journey.
“It’s a huge relief, especially since I have an eight-year education to pay for,” Brayboy said.
“I’ve been diligent in my studies to get the GPA I need for scholarships and financial aid. This was definitely one of my biggest worries regarding college, so winning this scholarship is life-changing,” she added.
The scholarship is awarded annually to 300 students out of 2,000 semi-finalists, according to Gates Scholarship website.
“Not only does the scholarship provide scholarship money, but it also gives students access to mentorship, career counseling, and a network of other Gates scholars throughout college and beyond,” Kriho said.
“The Gates can mean the difference between owing tens of thousands of dollars in loans versus graduating debt-free. It can open the door to more expensive or elite universities, where students gain admittance but cannot afford without the scholarship,” the adviser added.
“With the launch of this program in 2017, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation continues its long-standing commitment to helping outstanding minority students who come from low-income backgrounds realize their maximum potential,” according to the website.
“This prestigious scholarship program is based on evidence that by eliminating the financial barriers to college, a last-dollar scholarship can enable high-potential, low-income minority students to excel in their course work, graduate college, and continue to be leaders throughout their lives,” the website reads in part.