Technical difficulties force City Council to reschedule Wednesday's meeting

May 5, 2021
Staff report
LUMBERTON — After the Lumberton City Council’s monthly meeting was changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual one, it was rescheduled for next week because of technical difficulties.

The meeting will resume May 12 at 11 a.m., and will once again be held virtually.

Council had agreed in April to hold the regular May meeting as an in-person meeting, but changed it to a virtual meeting because of concerns raised by some members.

“We had one councilman that had a work conflict, and two councilmen had concerns because they saw an increase in the COVID numbers,” City Attorney Holt Moore told The Robesonian. “We started exploring could we have a normal meeting and have them attend by telephone, but there’s not really anything that addresses that as an option. So we said, well, if we do it by Zoom, any council member could come if they want to, but we’re covered. It seemed like a way to handle their concerns. But as luck would have it, it was just not meant to be.”

The technical issue was in the Facebook stream of Council’s Zoom call, which meant the meeting was not visible to the public.

Council did schedule a budget workshop to be held May 19 at 11 a.m. The council members went ahead and made this decision so there would be adequate time to publicize the meeting.