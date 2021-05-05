Damaging winds Tuesday were hit or miss, causing scattered power outages

White Ashburn Horne

LUMBERTON — Which areas of Robeson County got hit by Tuesday night’s strong winds was a result of the luck of the meteorological draw.

A line of thunderstorms passed through the region starting about 7 p.m., according to Rachel Zouzias, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington. And it was a typical spring thunderstorm event, with the storms scattered over a large area.

“That’s the nature of thunderstorms,” Zouzias said.

Wind gusts of more than 50 mph were recorded in western Robeson County and eastern Scotland County, according to the NWS. Some of the winds were damaging, knocking down trees and causing power outages.

About 3,000 LREMC customers lost power during the evening, according to Walter White, Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation vice president of Corporate Services.

“It was a pretty significant wind that blew through here last night,” he said.

It was 8:30 a.m. Wednesday before power was restored to all customers in the LREMC service area, which covers Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties, according to White. Some areas got hit hard by the wind and some areas weren’t hit at all.

“For us it was scattered everywhere,” White said.

Red Springs was one of the areas hit hard, according to Town Manager David Ashburn. There were power outages, but no injuries were reported.

“Some rain, but really big-time wind,” Ashburn said.

The town manager was not sure Wednesday how many people lost power and how big an area in town was affected, but “it was probably a quarter of the town for sure.”

Ashburn estimated the town suffered power outages that affected about 800 residents and perhaps 400 homes Tuesday evening, he said. There were outages in the Scottish Heights and Mill Village areas and along East Third Avenue.

“For some people the power flicked out and back on,” Ashburn said.

Ashburn learned Wednesday morning that a transformer at 609 E. Third Ave. blew, Ashburn said. The transformer served 609 and 613 E. Third Ave.

“We handled everything in-house,” he said.

The power problems started about 6:30-6:45 p.m., Ashburn said. The power issues were developing as the town’s Board of Commissioners was meeting.

“The commissioners were getting all types of text messages about ‘the power’s gone out,’” Ashburn said.

After the meeting, the town sent out warning messages about severe weather and power outages, he said.

The response plan was standard. Town crews addressed the biggest outages first and worked down the list of problems from there.

Ashburn praised the crews for responded rapidly and restoring power as fast as they could.

No Duke Energy customers in the Red Springs area lost power, according to a company spokesperson.

And no one in Lumberton lost power Tuesday evening, according to City Manager Wayne Horne.

“We had a couple trees downed,” he said.

One was on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near W.H. Knuckles Elementary School, which took down “a couple street lights,” he said. The other tree fell on Seventh Street, beside the fire station on Cedar Street.

Neither felled tree caused an interruption in the flow of electrical power.

“We missed a bullet,” Horne said.

