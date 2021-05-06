Voices lifted in prayer

Jimmy Hammonds leads a prayer Thursday at the Lumbee Tribe administrative building in Pembroke. Members of the Lumbee Tribe joined believers from around the nation who came together to pray at noon during the National Day of Prayer. Hammonds encouraged the tribal employees and community members to get back to prayer and the ways of the Lumbee ancestors. Courtesy photo | Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina

Courtesy photo | Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina

