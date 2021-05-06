Southeastern Community Action Partnership donates more than 500 face masks to Robeson County Courthouse

Whitaker

LUMBERTON — A regional service agency has stepped in to help stop the spread of COVID-19, by donating more than 500 masks to the Robeson County Courthouse.

Superior Court Judge Tiffany Peguise-Powers recently received the masks donated by Southeastern Community Action Partnership. The masks are intended to help address the health and safety needs of individuals who must come to the courthouse.

The donation was another example of the organization addressing a need in one of the seven Southeast North Carolina counties the organization serves, according to Stacia Jackson, a SCAP spokesperson. The donation to the courthouse was to address the problem of people coming to the courthouse and realizing they don’t have a mask, which is required for entering the building, and then being late for or missing their court appearance.

Other examples of needs that have been addressed are food insecurity, finding employment and housing.

“If there was need we could certainly try to figure out how to help,” Jackson said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many communities with unprecedented challenges, many of which require coordinated community action to overcome, according to SCAP. In North Carolina, face coverings are required in all public indoor settings if there are nonhousehold members present, regardless of the separation distance away, unless an exception applies. Face coverings also are required in public outdoor settings if individuals are unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance with nonhousehold members.

While the mandate is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, there are some who faced barriers in having a clean face mask to wear while attending a court hearing.

“This obstacle is heightened in underfunded and underrepresented communities that Southeast Community Action Partnership serves, so we made it a priority to address this disparity,” said Ericka Jones Whitaker, CEO of Southeastern Community Action Partnership.

Judge Peguise-Powers described the problem she witnessed at the county courthouse,

“People were being turned around because they didn’t have masks, then they would leave and either come back with a mask, or stand outside and wait for someone to come out and ask ‘can I use that?’ and take that mask and go into the courthouse,” the judge said.

Peguise-Powers also highlighted the obstacles to accessibility that the courthouse presents. Long walks and waits attributed to parking and security structures also pose an obstacle for court attendees without masks, often resulting in missed appointments and hearings.

“A clean mask helps mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which has been an inherent issue in rural communities. This effort is a win-win for the community and those who are able to receive a clean mask and still attend their court hearing. I’m glad our agency could help,” Whitaker said.

After noticing that several individuals were late for or missed their court hearings because of not having a proper mask, Peguise-Powers contacted Whitaker to share her concerns and determine if her agency could help, according to SCAP.

“I’m happy to know we were able to assist the Robeson County Courthouse in this effort because the last thing someone needs is to be late for court because they don’t have a mask,” Whitaker said. “This one issue could impact their lives forever.”

Judge Peguise-Powers’ expansive legal career is founded on the core mission of finding ways to help others, according to SCAP. An important component of the mask donation is the direct line to the programs Southeast Community Action Partnership facilitates. By providing the masks in conjunction with SCAP, those in need of a mask at the courthouse are also connected with the array of programs that SCAP provides.

“There are a lot of people on probation, and the first thing they need to do is get a job. Some of them may benefit from SCAP,” Peguise-Powers said.

The judge also acknowledged how important it is for people attending family court to stabilize their households and the role Southeast Community Action Partnership often plays in facilitating that.

“We take our commitment to improving the general welfare of the community seriously, and hope that this partnership opens doors to help make that mission a reality in more individuals’ lives,” Whitaker said.

Southeastern Community Action Partnership’s Lumberton office is at 405 N. Elm St.