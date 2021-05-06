Final Judgment ordered in Lumber Bridge nuisance case

A sign posted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office marks the property at 171 Strawberry Lane in Lumber Bridge that was the subject of a lengthy nuisance abatement case. The case was closed by a judgment issued by Robeson County Superior Court Judge James Gregory Bell.
LUMBER BRIDGE — A consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action recently was ordered against Jean Clark, the owner of a property at 171 Strawberry Lane.
The final judgment was made Tuesday by Robeson County Superior Court Judge James Gregory Bell.
“After countless years and a long history of disturbances, drug violations and countless calls to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, this neighborhood has worked together with the Sheriff’s Office to ensure their children and families are safer,” a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office reads in part.
This judgment was the final step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the county on behalf of the state of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.
“This property has been a detriment to the community for years, draining law enforcement resources and causing the Lumber Bridge community members to fear for their safety,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “This resolution was successful because of an outstanding investigation between Robeson County officials and members of the ALE (state Alcohol Law Enforcement Division) Nuisance Abatement Team.”
The terms of the consent judgment called for the property to be sold and forged an agreement detailing the future intended use of the property, which includes no nuisance acts to be committed on the property. The judgment ordered the property be vacated within 48 hours of the entry of the order.
“I sincerely appreciate the willingness of the property owner to cooperate with law enforcement and return this property back to the status quo,” Wilkins said. “I know by working together this successful resolution will provide the peaceful environment this community deserves.”
The investigation was a joint effort between members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County Legal counsel and members of Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team.
“The nuisance abatement law provides a solution to problem locations that strain law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” said Scottie Shoaf, assistant special agent in charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “It is a privilege to work with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to bring positive changes for residents living in these communities. I know this judgment will facilitate positive changes for citizens in the Lumber Bridge community.”