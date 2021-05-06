St. Pauls falls to Salisbury in state final

May 6, 2021 Robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — The St. Pauls football team’s bid for a state championship fell one game short Thursday.

The Bulldogs lost 42-14 to Salisbury in the North Carolina High School Athletic Associaton’s 2AA State Championship Game Thursday in Raleigh in the school’s first state championship appearance.

More coverage will be available later Thursday evening on robesonian.com, and in Friday’s e-edition and Saturday’s print edition of The Robesonian.