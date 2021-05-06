Bulldogs watch title slip away

St. Pauls’ Erick Washington (8) watches Thursday as the Salisbury football team celebrates at the end of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2AA State Championship Game in Raleigh. Salisbury won 42-14 over the Bulldogs, who were making their first state championship appearance. For more game coverage, see page 1B.