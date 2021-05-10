Robeson Community College now accepting massage therapy appointments

May 10, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Massage Therapy Department at Robeson Community College is now accepting appointments for 1-hour therapy sessions.

Sessions are available on Mondays and Thursdays and cost $20 per 1-hour session. Individuals can also book a session on May 22 or June 12.

Massages are performed by RCC students and count toward their requirements for completion of the massage therapy program. The massage labs are located at the ComTech Campus, 124 Livermore Drive in Pembroke. To book an appointment, go online to https://tinyurl.com/RCC-Massage-Appt.

There are several reasons to get a massage, including many health benefits such as reducing stress and increasing relaxation; reducing pain, muscle soreness and tension; improving circulation, energy and alertness; lowering heart rate and blood pressure; improving immune function.

Massage therapy has also proven beneficial for helping with the long-term effects of those who have recovered from COVID-19, according to a study by John Hopkins University. It is also beneficial for those who suffer from other chronic illnesses such as cancer, high blood pressure, lower back pain, insomnia, carpel tunnel, arthritis, depression and more.

For people interested in becoming a massage therapist, the next Massage Therapy class will begin Aug. 9 at the ComTech Campus. The class will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday until June 20. A high school diploma or GED is required to be considered for entry into the program. Successful completion of the massage therapy program will allow individuals to take the licensure exam offered by the North Carolina Body of Massage and Bodywork Therapy.

To learn more about the program, contact Christy Locklear at 910-272-3609 or [email protected]