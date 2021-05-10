Drive-thru graduation to be held Wednesday at Robeson Community College

May 10, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College has scheduled two drive-thru graduation ceremonies for Wednesday to honor its 332 2021 graduates.

The first ceremony will be at 9 a.m. and will be for students receiving an associate of applied science degree. The second ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. for those receiving an associate of arts, associate of science, Adult High School Diploma, and graduates who have completed the requirements for a diploma in a curriculum program.

A large tent will be set up by Building 14 in the parking lot facing Interstate 95. Students can get out of their cars, walk across the stage that has been set up, get their degree or diploma, have a photo taken by a professional photographer, and ride out as a Robeson Community College graduate.