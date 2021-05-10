Lumbee Tribe honors mothers

May 10, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Hundreds of motorists lined up for goodies Friday during the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s Mother’s Day Drive-Thru at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton. During the event, the first 1,000 mothers received a live lantana flower, a cake and strawberries. Tasha Oxendine | Lumbee Tribe

