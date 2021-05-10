Singler
LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College board of trustees extended the college’s president’s contract and gave her a raise Monday.
The decision was made during a regular meeting held via Zoom after trustees conducted an evaluation of President Melissa Singler while in closed session.
Singler’s contract, which was to expire June, 30, 2024, was extended to June 30, 2025, and she was given a $3,500 yearly salary increase. Singler’s current salary was not disclosed during the meeting.
“President Singler has been doing an excellent job during the pandemic — not only for the school but for the community,” said Shirley Stockton, board of trustees chair. She always out there helping, offering advice. She’s done an excellent job. We were happy to extend her contract through 2025.”
Singler joined the college as president Nov. 1, 2019. Her contract was extended four years after her first one-year evaluation was conducted in November 2020.
Also Monday, the trustees learned that the number of full-time equivalent students in Continuing Education will not meet college leadership’s projected goal for the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
Steven Hunt, vice president of Workforce Development, Continuing Education and Institutional Service, projected at the beginning of the academic year that the department would end the year at 930.29 FTEs.
“That’s where we expected to be at by June 30 closeout. Right now were on 729.89,” said Hunt, while delivering his metrics presentation to the trustees.
The main culprit of the shortfall is the halt of Correction Officer Training, which accounted for the about 250 FTEs. The training is conducted in the prisons, which have been closed to students because of COVID-19.
“Basically our miss so far has definitely come from prison,” Hunt said.
Programs that thrived during the pandemic were the Emergency Medical Service program, which exceeded projections each month for the entire 2020-21 academic school year.
“A special congratulations to EMS. They’ve actually been green for 28 consecutive months, so a real good run in that area,” Hunt said.
In other business, the trustees:
— Were reminded that the drive-thru graduation ceremony will be held in two parts on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
— Learned that the college’s state budget for the 2021-21 fiscal year is to be revealed “any day now,” according to Tami George, the college’s vice president for Finance.
— Heard an update on the First Americans’ Pathway to Stem Success Program. Program staffers recently participated in community outreach, said Patrena Elliott, RCC’s vice president of Instruction and Student Support Services. Also, Brint Locklear’s drawing of a Native American headdress was chosen as the program’s knew logo.
— Learned that more than 50 students completed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid during a FAFSA event that took place recently at the college.
— Learned the summer session will be begin on Monday. The college’s hours will be 7:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be closed on Fridays.
