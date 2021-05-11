Summer 2021 registration happening now at RCC

May 11, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Summer registration is underway at Robeson Community College.

New, current, and returning students can register anytime this week. Anyone who has registered must complete payment by 2:30 p.m. Friday to avoid cancellation of classes.

Late registration will be available May 18. It will also be an opportunity for students to adjust their schedules during the drop/add period. New Student Orientation is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 18 in Building 13, by the Admissions Office.

Summer classes begin May 24. Completely online, face-to-face, and hybrid classes are available.

The college will be offering a variety of classes for college credit, such as Principles of Financial Accounting, Heat Pump Technology, General Astronomy, Constitutional Law, Basic CAD, Medical Office Terms, and more. To see a complete list of summer curriculum classes available, visit https://tinyurl.com/RCC-Su21.

Pell grants and other forms of financial assistance will be available for summer session to eligible students. To learn more about financial aid, students are asked to visit the RCC financial aid website at robeson.edu/fa. Students may also visit the financial aid office, which is located in Building 13, in the Student Center.