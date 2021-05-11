RALEIGH — Wide-ranging criminal justice reform legislation was cleared by a Senate panel Tuesday and could be voted on in the full state General Assembly chamber as early as Wednesday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved an amended version of Senate Bill 300, of which Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton, is a primary sponsor. One of the amendments gives families the ability to view unredacted body camera footage within five business days after a serious police incident that results in death or serious injury. The amendment also permits a law enforcement agency to petition a court if it believes the footage should be redacted in some way, for example if the video shows a confidential informant.

This amendment was negotiated by Britt and the Legislative Black Caucus.

“For weeks Senate Republicans have committed to reviewing the current laws related to body-worn camera footage at the appropriate time,” Britt said. “Families deserve the chance to view footage of a serious incident as soon as possible, and in working with the Legislative Black Caucus we identified reasonable improvements to the existing process.”

Senate Bill 300 includes several bipartisan reforms, including new mental health and wellness strategies training, psychological screenings, and an “early warning” system to track and document the use of force, according to information from Britt’s Raleigh office.

Over the past several years, the Republican-led legislature has enacted historic criminal justice reforms, including Raise the Age, the Second Chance Act, and the First Step Act, which overturned the mandatory minimum sentences.

“Senate Bill 300 builds upon our efforts to enact historic criminal justice reforms. We’ve taken clear actions to do away with mandatory minimums, make it easier to expunge certain offenses, and put an end to 16- and 17-year-olds being automatically charged as adults in court,” Britt said. “This proposal deals directly with issues plaguing the criminal justice system, including mental health, improving training standards, and decriminalizing certain municipal ordinances. We must remain committed to making these life-changing reforms.”

Senate Bill 300 also includes provisions to:

— Create a public database of law enforcement officer certification suspensions and revocations.

— Require all law enforcement officer fingerprints to be entered in state and federal databases.

— Authorize law enforcement agencies to participate in the FBI’s criminal background check systems.

— Create a database for law enforcement agencies of “critical incident information” which includes death or serious bodily injury.

— Require that written notification of Giglio material (credibility issues that would make an officer open to impeachment by the defense in a criminal trial) be reported.

— Allow health care providers to transport the respondent in an involuntary commitment.

— Provide in-person instruction by mental health professionals and develop policies to encourage officers to utilize available mental health resources.

— Create an early warning system within each law enforcement agency to monitor officer actions and behaviors that might indicate a problem such as collisions, complaints, and critical incidents.

— Require the creation of a best practices recruitment guide to encourage diversity.

— Expand mandatory in-service training for officers to include mental health topics, community policing, minority sensitivity, use of force, and the duty to intervene and report.

— Create a duty for officers to intervene and report excessive use of force by another officer.

— Increase penalties for those who resist or obstruct an arrest and while doing so injure a law enforcement officer.

A wide array of groups across the political spectrum has backed the Senate measure. But a representative of the North Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union told Senate committee members earlier Tuesday the proposed felonies for resisting arrest goes too far and could splinter the coalition that backed the broader measure.

The resisting arrest change is “a poison pill that doesn’t line up with the rest of the bill,” Daniel Bowes, the state chapter’s director of policy and advocacy, told the Senate Rules Committee. Sen. Paul Newton, a Cabarrus County Republican and amendment sponsor, said the tougher penalties are designed to protect law enforcement from serious injury and deter suspects from fleeing what is otherwise a lawful arrest.

The body camera changes — made in light of last month’s shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City — would allow family members of a person killed by law enforcement to watch unedited officer body camera footage within five business days of their request.

On Tuesday, Britt and GOP Rep. John Szoka of Cumberland County didn’t make any commitments about the future of the bodycam language.

The bill also contains some recommendations from a task force commissioned last year by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on racial equity and criminal justice. But the more dramatic changes — including reforms to bail and the death penalty and a greater emphasis on addressing any racial bias in the ranks — were left out.