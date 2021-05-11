Lions Club recognizes members for 180 years of service

May 11, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Courtesy photo | Lumberton Lions Club

Courtesy photo | Lumberton Lions Club

Lumberton Lions Club President Channing Jones, left, and N.C. Lions Past District Governor David A. Cox took part in a recent ceremony to honor six club members for having given a combined 180 years of service to Lumberton and Robeson County. Shown from left are Lions Jim Kirkland, 55 years; James Martin, 30 years; and Kenny Morgret, 35 years. Not present were Randal Patterson, 10 years; Josh Whitley, 15 years; and Gordon Dove, 35 years.