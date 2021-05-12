Link changed for Medicaid Managed Care webinar scheduled for 6 p.m. today

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The link has been changed for NC Medicaid’s statewide webinar about Medicaid Managed Care that is scheduled for 6 p.m. today.

The new link for the free virtual event open to all North Carolina residents and via held via Zoom is https://maximus.zoom.us/j/93230201224?pwd=eWQyV09BTlo4b3Z6YWRXdG90ZFVFQT09. The Zoom meeting ID is 932 3020 1224, and the passcode is 326001.

Open enrollment ends Friday.

For more information, visit www.ncmedicaidplans.gov or call 833-870-5500.