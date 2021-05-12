L.I.F.E. Mentoring Program 2021 Kickoff Event is Aug. 7 at Robeson County Fairgrounds

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its L.I.F.E. Mentoring Program 2021 Kickoff Event on Aug. 7 at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds, located at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton. The scheduled guest speaker is former Harlem Globetrotters member Alexander Wright Jr., who works as the assistant men’s basketball and strength conditioning coach at Fayetteville Tech.

Lunch will be served, and registrations will be open for the Leadership Influence Family Empowerment mentoring program that will serve boys ages of 9 to 15.

The free mentoring program will teach the boys life skills by allowing them to shadow a mentor in the program. Boys also will be taught how to balance a checkbook, properly tie a necktie and observe table etiquette, among other things.

For more information about the event or mentoring program, call 910-671-3156 or 910-301-2272 or email [email protected]