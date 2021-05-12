Lumberton Police Department donates body armor to RCC

Staff report
Rudy T. Locklear, director of Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy and the Criminal Justice Technology Program at Robeson Community College, second from left, stands Wednesday with Lumberton Chief of Police Mike McNeill; Johnny Coleman, RCC BLET coordinator; and Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker during the donation of retired body armor by the police department to the college. Courtesy photo | Rudy Locklear

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College law enforcement students now have more body armor to train with as they prepare for the job, thanks to a donation by the Lumberton Police Department.

On Wednesday, the college received 10 sets of “nonservicable” body armor from the LPD to use in its Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy, according to Rudy T. Locklear, director of Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy and the Criminal Justice Technology Program at RCC.

According to federal guidelines, body armor has a five-year life span. When it is no longer serviceable, law enforcement agencies must dispose of it to prevent “illicit use,” Locklear said.

“Through equipment donations from our local law enforcement partners, the Robeson Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training and Criminal Justice Technology programs will continue to provide students with exposure and training with identical equipment to that used in the field,” Locklear said.

“In addition, equipment donations from local agencies reduce the burden on operational costs and enhance the overall quality of education and training we provide, ultimately benefiting the communities we serve,” he added.

The “retired” vests will allow cadets to get accustomed to the weight and feel of body armor during training, he said.

“When armor is issued, cadets are educated on the level of ballistic protection provided by the armor relative to various weapon threats,” Locklear said.

Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker said the police department is glad to donate the body armor.

“We hope that this donation will help future students of the BLET program,” Parker said.

The captain said the department hopes students will benefit from the body armor by wearing it and understanding the limitations of the armor.

Lumberton Chief of Police Mike McNeill said he has always worn his vest and believes they save lives.

Locklear requires cadets to read the Federal Bureau of Investigation Uniform Crime Reports publication titled Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted to reinforce to students that even routine, everyday assignments on the job can “end in an armed confrontation.”

“Firearms are one of the most dangerous threats faced by law enforcement officers in the United States,” according to the National Institute of Justice, a research agency of the U.S. Department of Justice.

“During the past three decades, ballistic-resistant soft body armor has saved the lives of more than 3,000 police officers. Body armor is critical safety equipment that law enforcement and corrections officers need for personal protection,” according to the NIJ.