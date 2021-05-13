Maintenance work to temporarily close two sections of I-95 in Robeson County this evening

Robesonian News
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two northbound sections of Interstate 95 in Robeson County will be closed this evening so maintenance work can be performed, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The section between mile markers 13 and 16 will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The left lane between mile markers 33 and 35 will be closed from 9 p.m. this evening until 2 a.m. Friday.

The traffic backup caused by both maintenance projects is expected to be low, according to the NCDOT.