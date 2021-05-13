Crime report

May 13, 2021 Robesonian News 0

Teddy Clark reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a break-in that occurred on Old Red Springs Road in Maxton. Clark reported a total estimated loss of $700.

A representative of Jay’s Mini Mart, located at 14724 N.C. 71 North in Shannon, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole $56 worth of gas from the business.

Ralph Garn reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a theft that occurred on U.S. 74 West in Rowland. Garn estimated losses to total $1,510.

Nichole Black reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an attempted break-in on Earl Drive in Parkton.