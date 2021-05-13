Community, comrades gather at memorial service to honor fallen law enforcement officers

Col. Freddy Johnson Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Robeson County on Thursday while standing before the Robeson County Executive Law Enforcement Officers’ Association Fallen Officers Memorial at Robeson Community College.
Col. Freddy Johnson Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, remembered and reflected Thursday on law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Johnson was the guest speaker during the Robeson County Executive Law Enforcement Officers Association’s 29th annual Memorial Service at Robeson Community College.
The Robeson County Executive Law Enforcement Officers Association held its 29th annual Memorial Service on Thursday at Robeson Community College. Shown are Association President Bruce Meares, left;Tobias Epps, of the Lumberton Fire Department; members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Lumberton Police Department; and Rudy Locklear, director of the Basic Law Enforcement Training and Criminal Justice Department at RCC.
LUMBERTON — Officers who lost their lives in the line of duty were remembered for their courage Thursday during the Robeson County Executive Law Enforcement Officers’ Association 29th Annual Memorial Service at Robeson Community College.
“Today is a reminder of those who were never afforded the opportunity to come home again. Their sacrifice is a true expression of selfless service,” RCC President Melissa Singler said. “Let us honor the memory of heroes no longer with us, and let us strive to live up to the example set by such selfless officers each and every day.”
More than 60 people attended the memorial held during National Police Week. Among the attendees were personnel from various law enforcement agencies, and the families of fallen officers.
The memorial included an invocation by retired Chief Powell McDowell; the presentation of the colors by Sgt. Joe Oxendine; the singing of the national anthem by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eric Chavis; the playing of taps by the Robeson County Sheriff’s office; and a 21-gun salute performed while Tobias Epps, of the Lumberton Fire Department, played the bagpipes.
“It don’t get any easier doing these,” Association President Bruce Meares said during the ceremony.
The ceremony took place in front of the Robeson County Executive Law Enforcement Officers’ Association Fallen Officers Memorial, in which the names of 20 officers, dating back to the 18oos, are etched.
Retired police Chief John Reaves solemnly read the End of Watch Honoree role as members of families that have lost loved ones listened quietly.
“God bless the men that stood in the gap so that we can be safe and go home and sleep at night,” Reaves said. “I pray God puts his hand of protection around you, and brings you home each and every night to your family.”
The day was not about sadness but about “remembrance and reflection,” said guest speaker Col. Freddy Johnson Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
“Their ultimate sacrifice is something to hold in the highest regard,” Johnson said, “If we are not honoring their sacrifice through our collective commitment to serve our communities at the very highest level, we are all falling short of our obligation. Their willingness to go into harm’s way, such as our fallen did, it is a testament of the profession we are called into and the honorable work we all perform.”
Johnson reaffirmed his commitment to serving the residents of Robeson County.
“We are still fully committed to serving each and every one of you to the point of putting our own lives on the line and that applies to every community and every person no matter of the color of your skin,” Johnson said.
It’s meaningful to be able to hold the memorial ceremony on the RCC campus each year, said Rudy Locklear, director of Basic Law Enforcement Training and Criminal Justice Department at RCC.
“One of the things that people don’t realize is a lot of our officers that are on that memorial came through BLET here, or either worked here in Robeson County, so for us to be able to recognize those fallen officers that were graduates of our Basic Law Enforcement Training program, it all just means the world to do that,” Locklear said. “It’s a privilege and an honor to be able to recognize all those fallen officers that came through our program.”
The event was broadcast on Facebook Live and can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/RCC-Law-Enforcement-Memorial.
