Crime report

Leroy Walters reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole $2,000 worth of auto parts on J Bird Gin St. Pauls.

Jamie Locklear reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff Office that someone stole his firearm on Woodbridge Road in Shannon.

Glenn Hammonds reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff Office a vandalism incident that occurred on Nestle Lane in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Gearold Chavis, Baltimore Street, Pembroke; Darren Carlyle, Raspberry Lane, Lumberton; Gloria Andrews, Irene Drive, Fairmont; and Gabriel Bullard, Old Red Springs Road, Maxton.

Teddy Clark reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a break-in that occurred on Old Red Springs Road in Maxton. Clark reported a total estimated loss of $700.

A representative of Jay’s Mini Mart, located at 14724 N.C. 71 North in Shannon, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole $56 worth of gas from the business.

Ralph Garn reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a theft that occurred on U.S. 74 West in Rowland. Garn estimated losses to total $1,510.

Nichole Black reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an attempted break-in on Earl Drive in Parkton.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Nelda Freeman, Smyrna Church Road, Lumberton; Roy Locklear, Wire Grass Road, Lumberton; Ashley Ellerbe, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; David Locklear, Old Lowery Road, Shannon; and Cheryl Cummings, Dial Road, Pembroke.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rebel Goat Farm, Millionaire Road, Shannon; Humberto Filomeno, McGoogan Farm Road, Shannon; Ellen Locklear, Casey Road, Pembroke; and Barto Locklear, Old Baker Road, Maxton.

Katherine Dempsey reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that an armed robbery occurred at South Chicken Road and U.S. 74 West in Rowland. The total estimated loss was reported to be $2,000.

Ryan Smiling reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred on Brooklynn Drive in Maxton.