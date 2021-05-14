Gov. Cooper lifts virus-related capacity limits, nearly all mask-wearing mandates

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday immediately ended the state’s capacity limits on businesses and nearly all the remaining statewide mask-wearing mandates, returning the state to almost normal operations after 15 months marked by COVID-19 lockdowns and limits.

The Democratic governor of the nation’s ninth-largest state announced the lifting of gathering limit requirements 2 1/2 weeks before June 1 — the date by which he had previously said he wanted to rid the state of social distancing requirements. Restrictions had been scaled back slowly in recent months.

Cooper said he was prompted to act by continued stable and improving statistical trends for the coronavirus, as well as Thursday’s decision by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ease mask-wearing guidance indoors for people who are fully vaccinated. The number of daily confirmed cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations continue to trend downward in North Carolina.

“This is a big step forward in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic. That’s good,” Cooper said at a news conference. He warned that the virus remains in the state and urged all adults to get vaccinated.

Cooper’s new directives repeal the order that required people to wear masks indoors. Also lifted are limits to mass gatherings, which had been at 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors. Restaurants — which had been limited to 75% capacity — and bars, receptions spaces and sports arenas capped at 50% capacity indoors and outdoors can now revert to full seating.

A mask mandate still remains in place within public schools, health care facilities and on transportation like buses, trains and airports, according to Cooper’s office. Friday’s changes also don’t prevent private businesses and entities, as well as local governments, from still requiring masks or limiting capacity if they choose.

Still, the changes open the doors for many companies and government agencies to bring most of their employees back to in-person work.

People who aren’t vaccinated will still be urged to wear face coverings indoors around crowds and other areas where risks are higher. The state Department of Health and Human Services will still make social distancing and safety recommendations for all citizens.

The mask-mandate repeal in North Carolina hadn’t been expected to happen until June or July, since Cooper had wanted to first get two-thirds of adults at least partially vaccinated. As of Friday, only 51% of the adult population had received at least one dose of a vaccination, and the number of weekly vaccinations has fallen precipitously recently.

Nearly 72,000 first-dose vaccinations were administered last week, an almost 80% decline compared to four weeks earlier. Government and private marketing efforts are looking at ways to incentivize people who aren’t vaccinated to get a shot.

Cooper issued the first restrictions affecting commerce and schools in March 2020. A statewide mask mandate was issued last June.

North Carolina health officials have recorded over 989,000 positive cases since the pandemic began, according to state health department data. More than 12,860 people with confirmed cases have died. More than 900 people with the coronavirus are currently hospitalized — in contrast to a peak of about 4,000 in mid-January.

Cooper’s announcement comes as reported cases dropped locally for the third straight week. The Robeson County Health Department reported 106 new cases in the county between May 8 and Friday, down from 126 between May 1 and May 7.

There have been 16,871 total virus cases reported in Robeson County during the pandemic.

Three virus-related deaths were reported between May 8 and Friday, up from two for the period May 1-7. This brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 238.

The county’s testing positivity rate was 5.8%, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said Wednesday, the second straight week it has been above the goal of 5%.

The county’s numbers for vaccinations lag behind the statewide rate, Smith said. According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics as of noon Friday, there have been 26,694 first doses of the vaccine administered in Robeson County and 23,746 second doses.

Almost 80% of the 65 and older population are vaccinated statewide. That figure is less than 50% in Robeson County, Smith said. As of Monday, the county’s nine most recent virus-related deaths were individuals age 60 and older.

“While we have been stressing participation by the younger populations, it needs to be noted that the seniors remain particularly vulnerable to the virus, which often times is passed to them by the younger population that is less likely to adhere to distancing and masking preventive measures,” Smith said.

Vaccines remain readily available throughout the county, Smith said. Individuals ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

“This may be important as vaccinations may be required for things such as cruises, camps or other sites where people tend to congregate,” Smith said. “Of course, the inherent good is that it will help stop the transmission of the virus, which should be important in and of itself.”

UNC Health Southeastern reported six virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center as of 11 a.m. Friday, down from eight on May 7, with no additional potential positives under investigation.

There are six employees under quarantine because of potential exposure to the virus, up from two on May 7.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reports seven active cases among its student body, two among faculty and staff and none among subcontractors as of late Friday. This includes four new student cases and one among faculty and staff since May 7.

For the spring semester there have been 71 student cases, 28 among faculty and staff, and eight among subcontractors.

In the NCDHHS’ County Alert System, Robeson County remains categorized as light yellow, for moderate impact, as it has been since late March. Among bordering counties, Columbus and Hoke counties are categorized as yellow, for significant impact, and Cumberland, Bladen and Scotland counties are categorized as orange, for substantial impact.

There are no counties in the state categorized as red, for critical impact, the most severe level. There are 19 counties categorized as orange, 56 yellow, 24 light yellow. Henderson County, located south of Asheville, is the state’s only green county, the best category.

Since the previous County Alert System update two weeks ago, 60 counties remained in the same category, 32 improved and eight worsened.

Statewide, there have been 8,840 new virus cases reported by NCDHHS between May 8 and Friday, down from 10,746 between May 1 and May 7. This brings the pandemic total to 989,338 reported cases in the state.

There have been 82 virus-related deaths reported between May 8 and Friday, down from 129 for May 1-7. There have been 12,862 virus-related deaths in North Carolina.

There were 926 virus-related hospitalizations reported statewide as of Friday, down from 1,006 reported on May 7.

The NCDHHS reports that 3,158,550 first doses and 2,857,019 second doses of the vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.