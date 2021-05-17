Lumberton woman dies in crash on Roberts Avenue

May 17, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — One person is dead and at least three other people are hospitalized as a result of a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Sunday afternoon on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, according to the city police department.

Killed in the crash was 39-year-old Rhonda Kaye Oxendine, of Fowler Road in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Forty-year-old Brian Thompson, of Bray Drive in Charlotte, was in the same vehicle as Oxendine. He was taken to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center for treatment of his injuries.

Also injured in the crash were 28-year-old Debenner Rashodd Davis, of Lark Avenue in Lumberton, and Travon Kemp, 19, of Gavintown Road in Lumberton. Davis and Kemp were traveling in the same vehicle and both were taken to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center for treatment of their injuries.

“One person was flown out from the scene, however at this time it is not known which person. All others were taken to Southeastern UNC Hospital in Lumberton,” a LPD release reads in part.

No updates on the conditions of anyone injured in the crash were available Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 5:56 p.m. Sunday near Roberts Avenue and Carver Street, according to the LPD. A 2009 Ford vehicle was traveling west on Roberts Avenue and a 2010 Ford vehicle was traveling east on Roberts Avenue when the vehicles collided.

“The 2009 Ford car was reportedly swerving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed when it lost control and struck the 2010 Ford,” the LPD release reads in part.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the police department. Anyone with information concerning this crash is asked to call Officer Jordan Campbell at 910-671-3845.