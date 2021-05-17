Crime report

Dennis Farris reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone vandalized a hotel room at Red Roof Inn, located on Capuano Street in Lumberton.

Lasenia Barnes reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone damaged her property while attempting to break into her home on Marion Road in Lumberton.

Karen Hunt reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her firearm on Strickland Drive in Pembroke.

The following larcenies were reported this Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Davis Bridge Aeromodele, Davis Bridge Road, Parkton; and Marco Polo, McGoogan Farm Road, Shannon.

The following break-ins were reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Magen Britt, Collins Drive, Lumberton; Bobby Johnson, Norment Road, Lumberton; Gary Locklear, Tuscarora Nation Road, Maxton; and Vardell Chavis, Locklear Road, Pembroke.