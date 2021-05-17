COVID-19 drive-thru testing Wednesday in Lumberton

May 17, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — A COVID-19 drive-thru testing event has been scheduled for Wednesday in Lumberton by the the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

The testing will involve the use of a mouth swab and will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hyde Park Baptist Church, located at 301 N. Roberts Ave. Free boxes of produce will be given to anyone who drives through and is tested, while supplies last.

To pre-register to be tested at Wednesday’s event, call 1-888-702-9042 or go online at http://lumbeetribecovidtesting.com.

The drive-thru testing event is being sponsored by the Lumbee Tribe, Building Resilience and Vital Equity Project and N.C. Central University Advanced Center for COVID-Related Disparities.