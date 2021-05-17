State environmental agency stalls construction at Active Energy site

Related Articles
LUMBERTON — The final construction stages for the Active Energy Renewable Power facility in Lumberton have stalled after the company was served a Notice of Violation by the state.
The N.C. Department of Environment Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued the violation after Active Energy Group, the company that owns the facility, violated the parameters of an air permit issued by DAQ on Aug. 3, 2020, to operate a biomass manufacturing facility. The violation notice cites the construction of three unauthorized control devises.
“We have ceased construction on the final stages of the facility awaiting word from the Division of Air Quality,” said Brad Crone, a spokesperson for Active Energy Group. “We are on stand-by as DAQ reviews the modified design flows and applications for our air permit allowing us to complete construction and begin our initial test run.”
During an air quality compliance inspection conducted on March 29, DAQ’s Steven Allen observed that an unpermitted cyclone and an unpermitted cartridge filter had been constructed on the site, according to the notice. The notice states that Active Energy and and DAQ representatives confirmed and discussed the violation during a April 14 conference call, and Active Energy was asked to “cease construction of any emission source or control devise that was not permitted.” During a follow-up inspection on April 27, Allen discovered a second unpermitted cyclone had been constructed on the facility after the initial inspection and prior to the phone call.
Before the issuance of the air permit, the facility’s application was reviewed by DAQ to determine compliance with the requirements of the North Carolina Environmental Management Commission’s air pollution regulations. The results of that review led to a preliminary determination that the project could be approved and the DEQ permit issued, if certain permit conditions are met.
“North Carolina General Statute 143-215.018 requires that construction of new air pollution sources or modifications to the sources must be covered under a permit issued by DAQ prior to construction. The construction of Active Energy’s control devices and changing the method of operation prior to obtaining an air quality permit that reflects these modifications constitutes a violation of this statute,” said Zaynab Nasif, a spokesperson for DAQ.
Active Energy is required to apply for a permit modification in order to comply with the statute, which the company has done.
“Active Energy must go through the permitting process for their modification, so a final decision has not been made yet,” Nasif said.
Active Energy Group, a United Kingdom-based forestry management company, acquired the nearly 60-year-old, 415,000-square-foot facility and surrounding acreage two years ago from Alamac Holdings as part of a $50 million investment the company anticipates making in Robeson County. The company has been renovating and repurposing the facility to produce CoalSwitch, a product that burns like coal but is made from waste residual biomass products.
The addition of the equipment will further reduce the emission, Crone said.
“We know the additional equipment will further reduce air particulate emissions into the environment,” he said. “We are confident about moving forward from here.”
Crone said the company does not believe obtaining the permit modification will cause a major delay in the completion of the facility.
“Our engineers and attorneys are working with DAQ to expedite this review and hopefully the ‘hold’ on construction and production will be removed shortly,” he said.
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.