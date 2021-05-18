Family empowerment self-sufficiency event Wednesday at RCC

May 18, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Students at Robeson Community College will have an opportunity to talk one-on-one Wednesday with Southeastern Community Action Partnership case managers about the Family Empowerment Self Sufficiency program.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center, Building 13. No appointment is necessary.

Services provided by FESS can help students with employment, education, transportation, child care, housing and case management.

“It’s a wonderful thing that they are doing,” said Kim Jacobs, counseling secretary for Counseling and Career Services at RCC. “We want students to utilize this resource. We hope students will come out and at least have a talk with the case managers to see what they may be eligible for.”

Assistance from FESS is not always based on income.

“If a student is not eligible for one area of funding, they may be eligible for something else,” Jacobs said.

For more information, students are asked to contact Jacobs at [email protected] or 910- 272-3353.