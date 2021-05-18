Family empowerment self-sufficiency event Wednesday at RCC

LUMBERTON — At least one of Robeson County’s major institutions has taken immediate action in the wake of Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Friday that he is lifting most pandemic-related restrictions.

As of Monday, a face mask is no longer required while outdoors on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s campus; occupancy limits for outdoor locations on campus are lifted; and outdoor social distancing requirements are lifted, Dr. Robin Gary Cummings, UNCP chancellor, announced late Monday morning in a letter posted on the university’s website.

“Existing mask, occupancy and social distancing requirements will continue to be enforced indoors during the remaining week of the spring semester. Indoor university facilities are currently configured for safe physical distancing and will remain so through the conclusion of finals week,” Cummings wrote.

Effective May 24, a face mask will no longer be required in indoor locations on campus, with the exception of Student Health Services where masks will continue to be required; and social distancing requirements in indoor locations on campus will be lifted.

“The executive order, CDC guidance and UNC Pembroke all recommend that unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear face coverings in public settings. Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to protect yourself and those you love while ensuring we can continue easing restrictions. For more information on how and where to get a COVID vaccine, visit uncp.edu/CVax,” Cummings wrote.

The COVID-19 response team at Robeson Community College is to meet 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the new CDC guidelines, according to Cheryl Hemric, Public Information officer. Since no official decision has been made in regard to Cooper’s announcement, the college is operating under the current policies and COVID-19 safety measures, which can be found online at https://www.robeson.edu/return-to-campus/.

“Robeson Community College will continue to monitor state and local metrics and will make adjustments to the policy as necessary to ensure the safety of its students, faculty and staff in response to data that is available,” Hemric said.

The updated CDC guidance does not apply to health care settings, according to Amanda Crabtree, Marketing & Public Relations coordinator for UNC Health Southeastern. All co-workers and providers are required to continue wearing a mask while at the hospital, clinics or any UNC Health facilities.

“UNC Health Southeastern’s Command Center will continue to follow CDC guidelines and plan accordingly as more vaccinations are administered,” said Renae Taylor, UNC Health Southeastern chief nurse executive. “Visitors are still being screened and asked to comply with masking requirements. As for our meetings, we are still following the 50% capacity rules, and the mask and social distancing requirements are enforced.”

But, UNC Health Southeastern’s fitness centers lifted their mask requirement on Friday, based on the new North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines and recommendations, according to Montressa Smith, Fitness and Rehabilitations Services director.

The pandemic-restrictions situation was unchanged as of late Monday afternoon in the county’s two largest governing institutions.

“We’re not making any changes right now,” said Emily Jones, Robeson County government spokesperson.

However, the county Board of Commissioners was scheduled to meet Monday evening and changes could be announced during the meeting, she said.

“We are asking the public to wear masks when they come to City Hall as we do not know who has been vaccinated and who has not,” City of Lumberton Attorney Holt Moore III said. “We have masks and hand sanitizer available in the lobby of City Hall. We continue to evaluate our policies as the state and CDC regulations and recommendations, and the overall circumstances, evolve.”

Gov. Cooper announced the lifting of gathering limit requirements 2 1/2 weeks before June 1 — the date by which he had previously said he wanted to rid the state of social distancing requirements. Restrictions had been scaled back slowly in recent months.

He was prompted to act by continued stable and improving statistical trends for the coronavirus, as well as Thursday’s decision by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ease mask-wearing guidance indoors for people who are fully vaccinated, the governor said.

“This is a big step forward in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic. That’s good,” Cooper said Friday at a news conference.

He warned that the virus remains in the state and urged all adults to get vaccinated.

Cooper’s new directives repeal the order that required people to wear masks indoors. Also lifted are limits to mass gatherings, which had been at 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors. Restaurants — which had been limited to 75% capacity — and bars, receptions spaces and sports arenas capped at 50% capacity indoors and outdoors can now revert to full seating.

A mask mandate still remains in place in public schools, health care facilities and on transportation like buses, trains and airports, according to Cooper’s office. Friday’s changes also don’t prevent private businesses and entities, as well as local governments, from still requiring masks or limiting capacity if they choose.

Still, the changes open the doors for many companies and government agencies to bring most of their employees back to in-person work.

People who aren’t vaccinated will still be urged to wear face coverings indoors around crowds and other areas where risks are higher. The state Department of Health and Human Services will still make social distancing and safety recommendations for all citizens.