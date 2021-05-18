RCC graduate Tomas Perez named 2021 North Carolina Community College Academic Excellence winner

LUMBERTON — When Tomas Perez arrived in America eight years ago, he had no idea of the future that awaited him. He had always dreamed of going to college and getting a degree, but with limited English skills and limited funds, those dreams seemed as though they would never come true.

“I would work all day and then come home,” said Perez, who worked at Prestage Foods in St. Pauls. “That was my routine.”

Perez thought about college often, and even tried to get into one college, but was denied admissions.

But, he didn’t let that rejection get him down, saying, “I always wanted to be a college student.”

Perez discovered Robeson Community College in 2019, and it was a turning point in his life.

“My first day at RCC was on Aug. 19, 2019. It was the beginning of my dream to go to college and to pursue high-quality education,” he said.

Perez enrolled in the associate of science program at RCC and just two years later, on May 12, he crossed the finish line as an official graduate. But on that day, not only did he receive his degree, he also was named the North Carolina Community College 2021 Academic Excellence Award winner.

It was a major accomplishment and honor for Perez. Only one student from each of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina receives the award. Each winner receives a plaque and medallion in honor of his or her academic accomplishments.

“I was stunned. I didn’t expect to win that,” Perez said. “I was very surprised when they announced my name at graduation. It was very emotional for me.”

When Perez began his academic studies, he could barely understand or speak English.

“Now I am here, I am a college graduate,” he said. “Undeniably, RCC has been responsible for all these positives changes in my life.”

Making the transition to becoming a college student wasn’t easy for Perez. At times, the language barriers made it very difficult for him.

“Very often I felt terribly lost trying to master a new language, socially awkward trying to make new friends, and emotionally exhausted trying to make sense of so many confusing experiences,” Perez said. “But, over the past two years at RCC, I truly have learned so many valuable skills. This institution has helped me strengthen my capabilities and attain my career goals.”

Robeson Community College is where Perez not only received his degree, but also was where he discovered his love of science. One of his favorite classes was Anatomy and Physiology.

“I’m very interested in health-related work,” said Perez, who hopes to become a nurse. “I am going to transfer to Fayetteville State University in the fall and get my BSN.”

Getting an education has helped him far beyond the classroom, Perez said. He now feels he “will be able to face unexpected challenges head-on.”

Perez encourages others who may not know English to not give up, that they too can achieve success just as he has done.

“Don’t just go to work and go home. That was my routine,” he said. “If you want a better life, education is one of the key steps to make that happen.”

Cheryl Hemric is Robeson Community College’s Public Information 0fficer. She can be reached at 910-272-3241 or [email protected]