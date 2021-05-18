Taking a game break

May 18, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Jose Perez offers up a serve Tuesday during a game of volleyball with friends Jacob Lane, Tadeo Vargas Mata, Elvis Perez and Richard Lira at Luther Britt Park. Proclaiming that they were ‘not very good,’ the group chose the game as a way to get outside and keep busy after finishing their last year at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College High School. They are set to graduate next week.

Jose Perez offers up a serve Tuesday during a game of volleyball with friends Jacob Lane, Tadeo Vargas Mata, Elvis Perez and Richard Lira at Luther Britt Park. Proclaiming that they were ‘not very good,’ the group chose the game as a way to get outside and keep busy after finishing their last year at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College High School. They are set to graduate next week.

Jose Perez offers up a serve Tuesday during a game of volleyball with friends Jacob Lane, Tadeo Vargas Mata, Elvis Perez and Richard Lira at Luther Britt Park. Proclaiming that they were ‘not very good,’ the group chose the game as a way to get outside and keep busy after finishing their last year at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College High School. They are set to graduate next week.