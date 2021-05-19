Maxton Board of Commissioners pave way for receiving $685,000 grant

May 18, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer
The Maxton Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to accept $685,000 in grant funding during the board’s regular meeting at Town Hall. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

The Maxton Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to accept $685,000 in grant funding during the board’s regular meeting at Town Hall.

Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

Related Articles

MAXTON — The Board of Commissioners here approved a resolution to accept $685,000 in grant funding for COVID-19 relief, during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday in Town Hall.

The resolution was a stipulation made by the state government, which obtained the funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funding is to be used toward “necessary coronavirus state and local funds,” according to the resolution.

The funding prompted Commissioner Paul McDowell to address comments made at a previous meeting, where many people were confused as to why towns similar to the size of Maxton received more funding through the program.

“They say it’s because of the census,” McDowell said. “Apparently we did fairly decent as far as getting people to register, but not where we should be. A lot of times we want the money to come in, but we got to get our citizens to cooperate with us a little bit better.”

In other business, the commissioners, heeding a recommendation from the North Carolina League of Municipalities, voted to go on record opposing Senate Bill 349 and its counterpart House Bill 401. The bills, also referred to as the Act to Increase Housing Opportunities, were filed in March and are geared toward reforming North Carolina zoning laws.

Mayor Paul Davis said the bills would give the state too much power over local government.

“We don’t need the state of North Carolina telling us how to control our zoning districts in the Town of Maxton nor anybody else in North Carolina needs that,” Davis said.

Also Tuesday, the commissioners learned that progress with the Economic Development Strategic Five-Year Plan, which was implemented in 2019, has slowed down significantly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has not stopped.

During a status update, commissioners were told the town had created an Economic Development Committee, which was a recommendation in the plan. The town also has updated its website and is working to make the site more “user-friendly.”

Following beautification recommendations, the town has placed more benches throughout downtown, made sidewalk improvements and trimmed trees. The town received mini-grants to help pay for more signs, park benches and trash bins.

Maxton resident Enrique Colon held the Board of Commissioners to the fire about following through with the plan and being more transparent about the process.

“The thing is communication,” Colon said. “We need to use the internet, social media, the town meetings and, if possible, an electric billboard to let us know what we’re doing as far as getting the plan done, and, if possible, regular updates to the citizens here.”

Colon said he did “appreciate the efforts” made by the town.

“The main thing is we have a plan here,” he said. “We have community buy-in; people that want to do the legwork and we need you guys to do the work to execute that plan.”

Also Tuesday, Commissioner Toni Bethea asked commissioners to sponsor and support the 33 high school seniors from Maxton, who represent Red Springs and Purnell Swett high schools. The town will hold a senior parade in their honor 2-4 p.m. June 6.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Related Articles