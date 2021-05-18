Fairmont commissioners cast vote that blocks path to finding occupant for youth center

Nila Chamberlain, Robeson County Community Art Guild chairperson and executive director of Development, right, speaks Tuesday to Fairmont commissioners, asking for their help in creating arts education opportunities across Robeson County as Fairmont Town Attorney Jessica Scott listens. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian Related Articles

FAIRMONT — The path toward selling the town’s abandoned youth center was blocked again Tuesday, an action that sparked lively debate that ended with one Board of Commissioners member walking out the board’s meeting.

The debate began after Mayor Charles Townsend cast the tie-breaking vote in opposition of authorizing the advertisement of an offer by Darrell Govan to buy the youth center and operate a boxing center in the building. Also casting votes in opposition during the regular meeting in Town Hall were Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree, and commissioners Charles Kemp and Heather Seibles.

Commissioner Monte McCallum said the town has for three years failed to make a decision after hearing many proposals and turning down “two reputable youth programs.” And he couldn’t understand the decision not to sell the building for $35,000, McCallum said.

After all, the building needs $50,000 to $60,000 worth of renovation work done before it is operational, and it is costing the town money as it continues to sit vacant, McCallum said.

There are 15 occupied buildings in the 35-building downtown area, he said.

“And you don’t want to bring anybody in,” McCallum said.

He will tell Govan to continue putting in the offer, so commissioners would have to explain the decision when they turn him down, McCallum said.

Commissioner Terry Evans said the town has a lot of unoccupied buildings and crumbling infrastructure.

“People come to the table with good, clean money and you turn ‘em down,” he said. “And you’re still stuck with this same mess. Instead of going forward, you’re going backwards.”

Evans expressed frustration over the decision and walked out after his closing comments.

“You want Hooterville, that’s what you want, you don’t want nothing nice,” he said.

Commissioner Heather Seibles said she voted no because she wants to see a youth center downtown to invest in children who will come back and make an impact on the town.

“I do believe the Town of Fairmont badly needs a youth center,” Seibles said.

Commissioner Charles Kemp did not comment during the meeting when McCallum asked for a reason behind his opposition. Kemp did tell The Robesonian after the meeting that he wanted to keep a promise he made to the person who donated the building to the town in 2017. The promise was the building would be used only as a youth center.

“I gave him my word that I would see to it,” Kemp said.

Town Manager Hank Raper said the building was “a mixed bag” that generated a lot of community interest and could be a source of revenue to help the town offset expenses.

“As you know we’re going through a budget process and we’re struggling to find the revenues to pay for what we know are just ongoing operating expenditures to keep — to keep the doors open and make sure we take care of the needs of our citizens and we look out for our employees as well,” Raper said during the meeting.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners were told about an ongoing effort to train high school students across Robeson County to respond to disasters.

Linda Oxendine, Community Organized Relief Effort’s Community Emergency Response Team coordinator for Robeson County, and Audrey Hunt, CERT community leader, told Fairmont commissioners during their regular board meeting that efforts are underway in schools across the county to train students to join the Teen CERT program.

CERT team members undergo training to help their communities rebuild after a disaster, and Robeson County Emergency Management will dispatch members if needed in emergency situations, Oxendine said.

Each school and it’s community will have at least one community leader to serve as a contact person for the teams, but Purnell Swett High School will have four leaders to help manage teams in the area during an emergency situation, Oxendine said. Lumberton and Fairmont high schools and organizations like The University of North Carolina at Pembroke have CERT members.

“So, next time when a natural disaster hits, we’ll have CERT Teams everywhere,” Oxendine said.

She has spoken to the superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County, and “over the next four years,” a goal has been set for placing a Teen CERT Club at each school, which includes a minimum of 100 members, Oxendine said. Purnell Swett High is an exception to that goal and likely with have more. Students must be at least 16 years old and can serve up to age 24. The goal is to train 25 students per year.

Audrey Hunt said she is representing the Fairmont area as a community leader.

“I’m looking forward to working with you guys,” Hunt said.

Commissioners could contact her if they know someone who would be a good fit for the CERT Team, Hunt said.

“We want Fairmont to be represented like every other town,” she said.

Oxendine said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins asked for a Narcan training event to combat the opioid epidemic in the county.

“We have an opioid crisis in Robeson County, that’s not a secret,” Oxendine said.

CERT Team members are too busy for now, she said. They continue to be involved in food box distributions in areas like Lumberton. But there are plans to hold a Narcan training event sometime during the summer.

In other business, commissioners unanimously gave Fairmont resident Lakeisha Jackson approval to use the town’s park for the Ajerris McRae Community Festival on Sept. 4. The festival will honor her late son, Ajerris McRae, who died Sept. 3.

“Ajerris lost his life to a tragic car accident,” Jackson said.

So, Jackson started A Better A.M. organization to honor his memory. Festival plans include family fun and entertainment, vehicle safety information, retail and food vendors, and, if possible, a booth where residents can get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Also approved by the commissioners was sending Mayor Charles Townsend to the distressed utility webinar. Commissioners also voted to reappoint Planning Board members Fitzhugh Sealey, Melvin Ellison and Brisco Stackhouse, the out-of-town member, to serve three more years on the board. Their current terms expire in May.

Also approved was the decision to close Main Street to traffic for the May 29 May Day Fun Festival, which will take place downtown at 10:30 a.m.

Commissioners also heard from Fairmont resident Bobby Walters, of South Griffin Street, about an abandoned home at 123 S. Griffin St., next to his house, that he said has been abandoned for 20 years. Walters said the owner won’t sell the property or clean it up. And he was turning to the town for help.

“It’s disturbing me and my family,” Walters said. “Like I said before, there’s a lot of rats and roaches coming out of there and I’m tired of killing them.”

Commissioner Evans said the issue should be looked into and asked the town manager to work with Walters to find ways the town could help.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners heard from Fairmont resident and former Fairmont High School educator Nila Chamberlain, who spoke on behalf of the Robeson County Community Art Guild.

Chamberlain, who is the Guild’s chairperson and executive director of Development, said arts can bring revenue into towns and the county.

For example, people who attend the events and eat out or get gas while in the county contribute to the economic impact of the arts, she said.

Chamberlain said the nonprofit arts and culture sector was shown to be a $4 million industry in Robeson County and generated $283,000 in local and state government revenue to support 124 full-time equivalent jobs, according to a 2017 Americans for the Arts survey by Robeson County Arts Council and Council President Vanessa Abernathy.

She told commissioners the art guild wants to provide opportunities for education in the arts across the county and is looking for the town’s support. Chamberlain asked the town to remember the organization as it crafts its budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

“Remember us and join hands with us and help us get started,” Chamberlain said.

Town Manager Raper told commissioners a budget workshop will be held Tuesday.

“Revenues are a trouble for Fairmont,” he said.

But the town is working internally to spend its funds in the best ways possible in spite of that, Raper said.

He also said the town must update its zoning ordinances to be compliant with state regulations. “Small, modest changes” must be done by the end of June, Raper said. Afterward the town must work with the Lumber River Council of Governments to amend zoning ordinances that reach back to the 1970s.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]