School mourns death of teacher assistant involved in Saturday car crash

Shown is a photo of the late Lindsey Britt, on display with a memorial at Long Branch Elementary School, where she served as a pre-kindergarten teacher assistant. Britt was honored during a preschool graduation Monday morning through the memorial and a candle lit in her memory. Courtesy photo Pictured is a sign honoring the late Lindsey Britt, who served as a teacher assistant at Long Branch Elementary School. Britt died in a car crash over the weekend, and is being remembered by her school as a kind and dedicated member of the school’s staff. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian Related Articles

LUMBERTON — A local school is mourning the loss of a 24-year-old teacher assistant, who died in a car crash over the weekend.

Long Branch Elementary School staff could be seen Monday wearing ribbons with school colors around their wrists to honor the late Traci Lindsey Britt. The school observed a moment of silence for her Monday morning, and placed a memorial at the pre-kindergarten graduation including photos of her, a beach chair and the words “your wings were ready but our hearts were not.” Her parents lit a candle in her memory during the ceremony.

A portion of the memorial was placed inside of the school entrance near an office after the ceremony.

Britt worked at the school for nearly three years as a pre-kindergarten teacher assistant and her presence at the school is missed, said Billie Tyner, the school’s principal. She had plans to further her education and one day become a teacher.

Tyner described Britt as a beautiful person who loved to take photographs and loved the beach.

“She was just always smiling,” Tyner said.

And the teacher assistant loved to give back to the school by serving on committees if needed or decorating for events, Tyner said. And she was always ready to serve her school.

“She was about the school as a whole,” Tyner said.

“It’s been a really hard day,” the principal said.

White bows were placed on the school’s sign, and six school buses. And the “tight-knit” school stuck together during the emotional day, Tyner said. The principal said she spent time with several teachers, lending support and sharing in their time of grief on Monday.

“The best team ever built has been broken. We were like mother and daughter … we worked together like a well-oiled machine,” said Lachardon Moore in a statement.

Moore is the pre-kindergarten teacher whom Britt worked alongside of during her time at the school.

“She was heaven-sent,” Moore said.

The principal plans to dismiss school early on Wednesday in order to attend Britt’s funeral service at Mt. Elim Baptist Church with teachers and staff members. Each educator plans to wear a bright green shirt with the words “Eagle Strong” to the service. Tyner said the shirts were given to teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. The shirts also were the last ones in which educators and Britt took photos in.

“As the students and staff prepare to return to campus tomorrow, we will be doing so without one of our Eagle Family Members. Ms Lindsey Britt a PreK Teacher Assistant passed away this weekend. We ask that you please remember her family as well as our Long Branch staff and students in the days ahead. Thank you for your prayers!” a statement released by the school on its Facebook page reads.

Britt leaves behind a 5-year-old son, a host of family members, friends and a school of educators, staff and students in which memories of her kindness, smile and impact will live on.

Several messages flooded Facebook over the weekend as friends paid respect to Lindsey’s memory, and shared words of gratitude for knowing her.

Stacie Harrison Britt shared Saturday words of gratitude on social media for knowing Britt.

“I always loved how even after any amount of time, you would say ‘I love you’ before we split ways whether that was leaving work at night or any time we hung up the phone. Heaven will be a little sweeter with you there. … Your laugh was infectious. You fit it wherever you were,” she wrote.

“I have so many memories with you that I will never be able to share them all. Growing up with you has been one of the greatest things I have experienced. I don’t think you ever knew the impact you had on my life. Knowing you has been the biggest blessing. Watch over all of us,” the statement continued.

Jill Goodyear shared a message to Britt’s family on Saturday.

“I love you all and I’m praying so hard. God will carry you during this time,” Goodyear’s post reads in part.

The Public Schools of Robeson County also shared a message Monday to honor Britt’s memory and her family.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County was deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Ms. Lindsey Britt, who was an employee at Long Branch Elementary School. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Britt, and will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult days ahead,” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC Chief Communications Officer.

Britt died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash about 4:23 a.m., said Sgt. B.R. Long, of the N.C. Highway Patrol. The crash occurred when the Volkswagen SUV she was operating crossed left of the centerline on Brick Landing Road near N.C. 179, about 3.2 miles north of Ocean Isle Beach.

The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, Long said. Britt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the Broad Ridge Baptist Church fellowship hall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The church is located at 949 N. Broadridge Road in Orrum. The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Elim Baptist Church of Orrum, located at 645 N. Creek Road in Orrum.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]