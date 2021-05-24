PSRC Board of Education to meet Tuesday, discuss Virtual Instruction Plan

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education will reconvene Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The May 11 meeting was recessed until Tuesday. Among items to be discussed is the PSRC Virtual Instruction Plan.

The meeting can be accessed by the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzsX9VrQEBs.

